ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg fire crews rescue person hanging from window of burning building

By Kayla Rosen

Published

The fire damage to the exterior of the apartment building on Gaylene Place on May 10, 2025. (Gary Robson/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.