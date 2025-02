The provincial election is coming up this week, here are your candidates for Essex

First row, left to right: Brigitte Belton (Source: New Blue Party of Ontario), Anthony Leardi (Source: Anthony Leardi), Rachael Mills (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor), William Szabo Verboc (Source: William Szabo Verboc/YouTube) Second row, left to right: Stephen Higgins (Source: Green Party of Ontario), Tamara Stomp (Source: Ontario Liberal Party), Travis Jacques (Source: Ontario Party/Facebook), Kevin Linfield (Source: None Of The Above Party)