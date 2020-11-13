If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety, please call 911. Below you will find a list of services and organizations who can help you deal with domestic violence in Canada.

NATIONAL SERVICES AND RESOURCES

ShelterSafe.ca provides information to help connect women and their children across Canada with the nearest shelter for safety and support.

Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 support for those in crisis, connecting people in crisis to trained crisis responders.

Kids Help Phone allows you to chat with a trained volunteer crisis responder for support any time, about anything, via text message.

COVID-19 pandemic “Signal for Help,” a one-handed sign someone can use on a video call to let others know that they want others to check in with them.

MyPlan Canada is a free app to help you with your safety and well-being if you have experienced abuse from current or past spouse, partner or boyfriend/girlfriend. It’s private, secure, personalized and backed by research.

PROVINCIAL AND TERRITORIAL CRISIS LINES

Alberta

Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters: 1-866-331-3933

Family Violence Info Line: 780-310-1818

Abuse helpline: 1-855-4HELPAB (1-855-443-5722)

Child abuse hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS (5437)

British Columbia

VictimLink BC: 1-800-563-0808 / TTY 604-875-0885 | Text: 1-800-563-0808

HealthLink BC at 811 or 711 for people who are deaf and hard of hearing

Battered Women’s Support Services (BWSS) crisis line: 604-652-1867 / Toll free at 1-855-687-1868

Manitoba

Province-wide family violence helpline: 1-877-977-0007 / TTY 1-888-987-2829

Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth: 1-800-263-7146

Canadian Centre for Child Protectio:204-945-5735 / 1-800-532-9135

New Brunswick

Women’s Equality: Violence Prevention and Community Partnerships: 506-453-8126 / Toll free at 1-877-253-0266

Women in Transition House Inc.: 506-459-2300 | Text: 506-260-9297

Newfoundland and Labrador

Domestic violence help line:1-888-709-7090

The Women's Centre: 709-753-0220

Northwest Territories

NWT Help Line: 1-866-223-7775

YWCA – Toll free at 1-866-223-7775 | 1-867-873-8257 in Yellowknife

Nova Scotia

Crisis services available by call or text at 211 | Toll free at 1-855-466-4994

Provincial Domestic Violence Line: 1-855-225-0220

Nunavut

Baffin Regional Agvvik Society – Qimaavik Transition House (Iqualuit) 24/7 crisis line, in both English and Inuktitut: 867-979-4500

Cambridge Bay, St. Michael’s Crisis Shelter: 867-983-5232

Kugaaruk Family Violence Centre: 867-769-610

Kugluktuk Women's Crisis Centre: 867-982-3210

Rankin Inlet, Kataujaq Society Shelter: 867-645-2214

Ontario

Assaulted Women’s Helpline (Available in more than 100 different languages including 17 Aboriginal languages): 1-866-863-0511/ TTY 1-866-863-7868

Fem’aide: Toll-free: 1-877-336-2433 / TTY 1-866-860-7082

Talk4Healing - 24/7, crisis counselling, advice and support for Indigenous women and their families. Support is available in English, Ojibway, Oji-Cree and Cree: Toll free: 1-855-554-4325 (1-855-554-HEAL)

Anishnaabe Kwewag Gamig Northern Ontario First Nations crisis line: 1-800-388-5171

Prince Edward Island

Island Help Line: 1-800-218-2885

PEI Family Violence Prevention Services: 1-800-240-9894 | Charlottetown: 902-892-0960 | West Prince: 902-859-8849 | East Prince: 902-436-0517 | Eastern PEI: 902-838-0795 | Queens County: 902-566-1480

Quebec

Saskatchewan

Yukon