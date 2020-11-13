Here's who to contact if you need help dealing with domestic violence in Canada
If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety, please call 911. Below you will find a list of services and organizations who can help you deal with domestic violence in Canada.
NATIONAL SERVICES AND RESOURCES
ShelterSafe.ca provides information to help connect women and their children across Canada with the nearest shelter for safety and support.
Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 support for those in crisis, connecting people in crisis to trained crisis responders.
Kids Help Phone allows you to chat with a trained volunteer crisis responder for support any time, about anything, via text message.
COVID-19 pandemic “Signal for Help,” a one-handed sign someone can use on a video call to let others know that they want others to check in with them.
MyPlan Canada is a free app to help you with your safety and well-being if you have experienced abuse from current or past spouse, partner or boyfriend/girlfriend. It’s private, secure, personalized and backed by research.
PROVINCIAL AND TERRITORIAL CRISIS LINES
Alberta
- Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters: 1-866-331-3933
- Family Violence Info Line: 780-310-1818
- Abuse helpline: 1-855-4HELPAB (1-855-443-5722)
- Child abuse hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS (5437)
British Columbia
- VictimLink BC: 1-800-563-0808 / TTY 604-875-0885 | Text: 1-800-563-0808
- HealthLink BC at 811 or 711 for people who are deaf and hard of hearing
- Battered Women’s Support Services (BWSS) crisis line: 604-652-1867 / Toll free at 1-855-687-1868
Manitoba
- Province-wide family violence helpline: 1-877-977-0007 / TTY 1-888-987-2829
- Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth: 1-800-263-7146
- Canadian Centre for Child Protectio:204-945-5735 / 1-800-532-9135
New Brunswick
- Women’s Equality: Violence Prevention and Community Partnerships: 506-453-8126 / Toll free at 1-877-253-0266
- Women in Transition House Inc.: 506-459-2300 | Text: 506-260-9297
Newfoundland and Labrador
- Domestic violence help line:1-888-709-7090
- The Women's Centre: 709-753-0220
Northwest Territories
- NWT Help Line: 1-866-223-7775
- YWCA – Toll free at 1-866-223-7775 | 1-867-873-8257 in Yellowknife
Nova Scotia
- Crisis services available by call or text at 211 | Toll free at 1-855-466-4994
- Provincial Domestic Violence Line: 1-855-225-0220
Nunavut
- Baffin Regional Agvvik Society – Qimaavik Transition House (Iqualuit) 24/7 crisis line, in both English and Inuktitut: 867-979-4500
- Cambridge Bay, St. Michael’s Crisis Shelter: 867-983-5232
- Kugaaruk Family Violence Centre: 867-769-610
- Kugluktuk Women's Crisis Centre: 867-982-3210
- Rankin Inlet, Kataujaq Society Shelter: 867-645-2214
Ontario
- Assaulted Women’s Helpline (Available in more than 100 different languages including 17 Aboriginal languages): 1-866-863-0511/ TTY 1-866-863-7868
- Fem’aide: Toll-free: 1-877-336-2433 / TTY 1-866-860-7082
- Talk4Healing - 24/7, crisis counselling, advice and support for Indigenous women and their families. Support is available in English, Ojibway, Oji-Cree and Cree: Toll free: 1-855-554-4325 (1-855-554-HEAL)
- Anishnaabe Kwewag Gamig Northern Ontario First Nations crisis line: 1-800-388-5171
Prince Edward Island
- Island Help Line: 1-800-218-2885
- PEI Family Violence Prevention Services: 1-800-240-9894 | Charlottetown: 902-892-0960 | West Prince: 902-859-8849 | East Prince: 902-436-0517 | Eastern PEI: 902-838-0795 | Queens County: 902-566-1480
Quebec
- SOS violence conjugale: 1-800-363-9010
- Your neighbourhood CLSC: 811
- CAVA: Central Montréal (Métro Beaubien) Phone: 514-277-9860 | Eastern Montréal (Métro Cadillac) Phone: 514-645-9333 | Western Montréal (Métro Du Collège) Phone: 514-744-5048
Saskatchewan
- Abused Women’s Crisis Line: 1-888-338-0880
- North East Crisis Line: 1-800-611-6349 or 1-800-668-6868
- YWCA Regina Isabel Johnson Shelter: 306-525-2141
- Saskatoon Interval House:1-888-338-0880
Yukon
- VictimLink BC – 1-800-563-0808 / TTY 604-875-0885 | Text 604-836-6381
- Betty's Haven (Whitehorse): 867-633-7720 | Crisis line: 867-668-5733
- Dawson City Women's Shelter: 867-993-5086
- Help and Hope For Families (Watson Lake): 867-536-7233