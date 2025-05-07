ADVERTISEMENT

Woman alleged to have impersonated nurse in B.C., Alberta arrested in U.S.

By Lisa Steacy

Charrybelle Talaue, who uses multiple pseudonyms, has applied for and worked in health-care jobs in British Columbia and Alberta, despite her lack of nursing qualifications, the Central Saanich Police Service said in a statement announcing the charges against her Tuesday. (Central Saanich Police Service)