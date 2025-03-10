Skip to main content
Vancouver
News
Vancouver man charged with assaulting police officer after hit-and-run crash
By
Todd Coyne
Published:
March 10, 2025 at 12:15PM EDT
Tobin Peter Haas, 57, was reportedly pulled over by an RCMP traffic enforcement officer in Delta, B.C., around 10:30 a.m. Saturday because Haas was already wanted on a province-wide warrant for his arrest. After the brief roadside stop, Haas reportedly fled the scene, striking the officer with his vehicle (RCMP)