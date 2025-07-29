ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Vancouver airport hijack suspect in brief B.C. court appearance, lawyer to seek bail

By The Canadian Press

Published

A departing Air Canada flight taxis to the runway at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.