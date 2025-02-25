ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Nanaimo landlord’s problem tenant turns out to be convicted fraudster with long history of unpaid bills

By Ian Holliday

Published

Nanaimo rentals Jason James Simmons-Trudeau
Documents show Jason James Simmons-Trudeau rented these homes on Jingle Pot Road, left, and Departure Bay Road, right, simultaneously in early 2024. He was evicted from both for non-payment of rent. (bcassessment.ca)