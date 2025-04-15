ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Conservative MP Ed Fast endorses Independent candidate Mike de Jong

By The Canadian Press

Published

Conservative MP Ed Fast speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, March 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.