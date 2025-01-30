ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. woman pleads guilty to multiple charges of human trafficking after 2023 arrest

Published

A B.C. woman arrested in 2023 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of human trafficking, assault, unlawful confinement and sexual exploitation of minors. An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck