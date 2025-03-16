ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto Raptors sign centre Castleton to second 10-day contract with NBA club

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Raptors centre Colin Castleton, centre, is tied up by Utah Jazz forwards Brice Sensabaugh (28) and KJ Martin (99) during first half NBA basketball action in Salt Lake City, Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rob Gray


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.