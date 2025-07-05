ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Surging Blue Jays relying on each other to get the job done

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a bunt single resulting in a throwing error from Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Sam Bachman, permitting Blue Jays Myles Straw to score in tenth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday, July 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.