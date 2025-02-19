ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Former fullback Steven Beitashour returns to Toronto to join coaching staff

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC defender Steven Beitashour, left, battles for the ball with Montreal Impact defender Ambroise Oyongo during first half action in the first leg of the MLS Eastern Conference final at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal on November 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.