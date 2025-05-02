ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Welcome relief’: Toronto to see reprieve from cool, damp weather with high of 18 C on Friday

By Codi Wilson

Published

People enjoy the above seasonal warm weather as they cross the Humber River on a bridge in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.