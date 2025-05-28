ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Tiger’s son Charlie Woods captures first junior crown

By AFP

Published

Charlie Woods tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.