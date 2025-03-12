ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

SIU investigating after man Tasered, seriously injured in Dufferin Mall incident

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police cruisers are parked at the entrance of Dufferin Mall on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.