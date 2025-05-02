ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Severe thunderstorm watch removed for Niagara Region, active weather possible in Toronto

By Chris Fox

Published

Active weather expected to materialize in the GTA on Thursday is shown on CP24's Future Cast radar.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.