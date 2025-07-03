ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Prolonged operation’: Crews battling fire at scrap metal yard in Whitchurch-Stouffville

By Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

Watch aerial footage from Chopper 24 as crews work to battle thick smoke and heavy flames after a fire broke out at a Whitchurch-Stouffville scrap metal yard.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.