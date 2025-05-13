ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Don’t be an idiot:’ Police launch annual crackdown on street racing and car rallies in the GTA

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Peel Regional Police have made several arrests in connection with illegal street racing and stunt driving.


















