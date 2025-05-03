ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Bugged out: Toronto grapples with swarms of midges as spring progresses

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Almost 800 species of Chironomidae (non-biting midges) live in Canada. Pictured here is Chironomus plumosus. Non-biting midges are known for forming huge mating swarms in the evenings. (The Canadian Encyclopedia/Janet Graham)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.