ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

2 charged in Markham home invasions that targeted sex trade workers: police

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Oniel Forrester (left) and Maryanne Cunanan have been charged for Markham home invasions. (York Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.