Toronto

12 people in hospital after 3 suspects ‘opened fire indiscriminately’ inside Scarborough pub

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub on Progress Ave. near Scarborough Town Centre Friday night. The gunman remains at large.


















