Zhao advances, Fung bounced at Australian Open

Melbourne -

Stacey Fung of Vancouver was bounced from the Australian Open qualifying round on Monday, dropping a 6-1, 6-4 women's singles match to Julia Riera of Argentina.

Riera, who took one hour, 28 minutes to knock off the Canadian, had 29 service winners compared to Fung's 10.

Riera finished with two aces, two double faults and 30 unforced errors. Fung had no aces, no double faults and 25 unforced errors. Riera won seven service games and five return games. Fung won three service games and two return games.

Meanwhile Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., advanced to the next round with a tough 6-3, 7-6 (7) women's singles victory over Valeria Savinykh of Russia.

Zhao took one hour, 55 minutes to sweep the best-of-three match, finishing with 14 winners, 22 unforced errors, four double faults and no aces. Savinykh had 29 winners, 48 unforced errors and no aces.

Zhao won seven service games and six return games, while Savinykh won six service games and three return games.

Gabriel Diallo of Montreal squeaked out a 7-6 (3) win in his first set against Pablo Llamas Ruiz of Spain, before cruising to a 6-1 win in the second set to win the men's singles match in one hour, 17 minutes.

Diallo finished with 25 winners, two aces, two double faults and 24 unforced errors.

Ruiz had 12 winners, three aces, one double fault and 14 unforced errors.

Diallo won nine service games and three return games, while Ruiz won six service games and none on return.

Later on Monday, Katherine Sebov of Toronto played Emiliana Arango of Colombia, and Rebecca Marino of Vancouver played Ya Yi Yang of Taiwan.

The Australian Open runs until Jan. 28.