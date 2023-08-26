Viktor Hovland shoots 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship to close in on FedEx Cup title

Viktor Hovland, of Norway, prepares to putt on the 15th green during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Viktor Hovland, of Norway, prepares to putt on the 15th green during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

MORE SPORTS NEWS