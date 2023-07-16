Tokito Oda wins wheelchair final to become youngest male Wimbledon champion

Japan's Tokito Oda celebrates with the trophy after beating Britain's Alfie Hewitt to win the final of the men's wheelchair singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Japan's Tokito Oda celebrates with the trophy after beating Britain's Alfie Hewitt to win the final of the men's wheelchair singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MORE SPORTS NEWS