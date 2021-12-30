Tim Hortons hockey cards to feature women players for the first time

Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, centre, celebrates defeating the United States to win gold at the IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, centre, celebrates defeating the United States to win gold at the IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

MORE SPORTS NEWS