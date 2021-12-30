Tim Hortons hockey cards to feature women players for the first time

Toronto -

For the first time, hockey cards sold at Tim Hortons will feature stars from Canada's national women's team.

The collections will include Olympic medallists such as Mélodie Daoust, Brianne Jenner, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin. All of these players were part of the women's team that won the IIHF Women's World Championship in 2021 and took silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

"I'm driven by how I can inspire the next generation of girls to follow their dreams and passions, whether it's in playing hockey or whatever else they aspire to do," Nurse said in a news release. "It's thrilling to know that young girls and all hockey fans will be collecting the Canada's National Women's Team cards in the Tim Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards set."

A small selection of limited-edition cards will include pieces of jerseys worn in games by Poulin and Johnston. Poulin will also be featured on the cover of a collectable binder, alongside Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky.

"I'm proud to be featured in the Tim Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards collection alongside some of my Hockey Canada teammates, and look forward to having collectors unwrap our cards, including young girls who dream of playing hockey professionally," Poulin said in a news release.

The cards will be available on Jan. 5. A pack of three will cost $1.99, or $1 with the purchase of a beverage. The binder will also be available for $16.99.

The first 70 cards will feature active NHL players who have played for Team Canada, such as Carey Price, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. The next set of 15 will feature members of the women's team, which will be followed by 15 cards featuring legendary retired players, such as Martin Brodeur, Bobby Hull and Gretzky.