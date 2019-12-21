BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA -- Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie, defeated Frankie Edgar on Saturday at a UFC Fight Night event in South Korea.

The Korean Zombie won by technical knockout 3:18 into the first round of the main event in front of 10,651 fans.

With the win, the No. 6-ranked Jung improves to 16-5. The No. 4-ranked Edgar, who replaced the injured Brian Ortega on short notice, falls to 22-8-1.

"I am really happy. This is my present just in time for Christmas," said Jung. "I wanted to fight Edgar for 25 minutes. This part I regret, but I guess it's relieving. I've been travelling back and forth for 10 weeks. I deserved this win."

Jung stunned Edgar with a short left upstairs before dropping the former lightweight champion moments later. Jung moved in for the finish and took Edgar's back, and while the American was able to stay active enough to avoid the finish and get back to his feet, referee Marc Goddard had seen enough after a second knockdown.

Charles Jourdain of Beloeil, Que., defeated Dooho Choi via TKO at 4:32 of round 2 in a fight-of-the-night performance.

"I felt really pressured coming into this fight. I was telling myself that if I lost, maybe that would be it for me in this sport. I really needed this win," said Jourdain. "I never fought through adversity like I did tonight. He rocked me twice -- I don't even remember the first round in detail."

After taking two hard hits in the first round Jourdain stayed active in the second, with his jab being particularly effective. Jourdain knocked Choi to the mat with a left hand, and followed up with ground strikes that prompted the stoppage by referee Peter Hickmott.

Jourdain improves his record to 10-2 with the win. Choi, who was fighting for the first time since January 2018, falls to 14-4.

Cyril Gane defeated Tanner Boser of Bonnyville, Alta., in a unanimous decision and Junyong Park defeated Marc-Andre Barriault of Gatineau, Que., in a unanimous decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2019.

