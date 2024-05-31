France files preliminary terrorism charges against teenager accused of plan to attack Olympic fans

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
French authorities on Friday raised preliminary terrorism charges against an 18-year-old accused of a plot targeting spectators attending soccer games at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The interior minister said it was the first such thwarted plot targeting the Games, which start in eight weeks as France is on its highest threat alert level.
The man is accused of planning a `'violent action" on behalf of the Islamic State group's jihadist ideology, the national counterterrorism prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday. The man, who was not identified, is behind held in custody pending further investigation.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that members of the General Directorate of Internal Security arrested an 18-year-old man from Chechnya on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the southern city of Saint-Etienne.
According to the initial investigation, the man was preparing an attack targeting the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne that will host several soccer matches during the Summer Games. The planned attack was to target spectators and police forces, the statement said. The suspect wanted to attack the Olympic events "to die and become a martyr," the statement also said.
France is on in its highest security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which are expected to draw millions of visitors, and run July 26-Aug. 11. Soccer matches will take place in cities across France before the final in Paris' Stade de France.
Darmanin, the interior minister, did not cite a specific security threat against the soccer event, but has said there are multiple potential threats, including those from Islamic extremist groups, violent environmental activists, far-right groups and cyberattacks from Russia or other adversaries.
The Paris Olympics organizing committee said it was made aware of the arrest and praised intelligence and security services. `'Security is the highest priority of Paris 2024. We are working daily in close coordination with the Interior Ministry and all stakeholders -- and will continue to be fully mobilized," it said in a statement.
Canada's women's soccer team is the defending Olympic champion and is set to open group play on July 25 in Saint-Etienne against New Zealand. Canada will also face France at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 26.
Asked about the purported plot, Canada coach Bev Priestman said: "That's a concern to hear, but I think a little bit like in Tokyo, the Olympic Committee, I would imagine that they're going to step in and I think our faith and trust will be in making it a secure and safe environment for our players."
Security concerns are notably high for the the exceptional opening ceremony, which brings more than 100 world leaders to the French capital. It involves boats carrying athletes along the Seine River on a 6-kilometre (3.7-mile) open-air parade and huge crowds watching from the embankments.
In April, French President Emmanuel Macron said the July 26 opening ceremony could be moved instead to the country's national stadium if the security threat is deemed too high.
Organizers had originally planned to host as many as 600,000 people, most watching free of charge from riverbanks. But security and logistical concerns have led the government to progressively scale back its ambitions. Earlier this year, the overall number of spectators was reduced to around 300,000.
The French government also decided that tourists won't be given free access to watch the opening ceremony because of security concerns. Free access will be invitation-only instead.
Extra security is also on hand for the Olympic torch relay, which passed on Friday through the monastery outcropping of Mont-Saint-Michel, which sees thousands of tourists daily.
------
Associated Press writer Anne Peterson in Portland, Ore. contributed to this report.
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
Marian Shields Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama who moved with the first family to the White House when son-in-law Barack Obama was elected president, has died. She was 86.
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
There's a luxury 'tree home' for sale in Calgary.
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Health Canada recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized products, counterfeit drugs and bassinets.
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
Premier Danielle Smith is questioning some last-minute amendments to the Liberal government's Bill C-59 that she says muzzles the energy industry, which she sees as the chief driver of environmental innovation in Canada.
While mild – and in some cases damp – weather may be persisting in parts of B.C., the next extreme heat event could arrive as early as next week, according to a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he has switched his registration to independent, raising questions about his political plans since the move could help his chances should he seek elected office again in a state that has turned heavily Republican.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas militants that he says would lead to the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the grinding, nearly eight-month-old Mideast war.
A climber from Malaysia who was stranded for three days near the top of North America's tallest mountain following a summit push was rescued Friday, but his partner was dead, officials said. A third member of their team had been rescued this week after descending lower on Denali in Alaska.
The hush money case that culminated in a conviction of Donald Trump this week was the first of four criminal prosecutions brought against the former president -- and likely the only one to reach trial before the November elections. Here's a look at where the other cases stand.
A day after delivering a guilty verdict in Chad Daybell’s murder trial, an Idaho jury will reconvene Friday to weigh whether he will face the death penalty.
The Canadian government remained quiet Friday after a New York court convicted Donald Trump as a felon, despite the Liberals repeatedly trying to draw equivalencies between the former U.S. president and the Canadian Conservative leader.
Months before British Columbia sought to scale back its drug decriminalization pilot project, the federal government's own polling suggested to officials that a majority of Canadians believed the policy would lead to an increase in overdoses.
A genetically engineered pig kidney has been removed from a transplant patient after it started losing function, according to a statement on Friday from NYU Langone Health. The patient, 54-year-old Lisa Pisano of New Jersey is stable and has started dialysis, her doctors said.
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
Google said Friday it has made "more than a dozen technical improvements" to its artificial intelligence systems after its retooled search engine was found spitting out erroneous information.
U.S. federal regulators have given Amazon key permission that will allow it to expand its drone delivery program, the company announced Thursday.
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
Eminem appears to be killing off his alter ego in his latest project, an album titled, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).'
A local business in the community of Embrun, southeast of Ottawa, got quite the surprise when a social media sensation placed an order with their online business, Ability Hive.
Loblaw is testing smaller-format discount stores across the country this year as shoppers increasingly look for ways to save on their grocery bill.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says Trilogy Investments LP has acquired all of the retailer's outstanding shares.
Unifor has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon amid a vote by workers at a Delta, B.C., warehouse over whether they want to join the union.
The Romance Writers of America has filed for bankruptcy protection following several years of infighting and allegations of racism that fractured the organization, causing many of its members to flee.
You'll have a lot more energy throughout the day if you get a good night's sleep, but not everyone does due to a medical condition.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez is out of the French Open after losing 6-4, 7-6 (5) to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the third round Friday.
Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.
The Florida Panthers are a victory away from securing a berth in the Stanley Cup final and the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a road win in a pivotal Game 5 at Dallas.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., an auto parts plant and a labour recruiter over illegal use of child labour in Alabama.
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
Vancouver police say they arrested 14 people for blocking traffic and railroad tracks in East Vancouver Friday.
Police say they have identified two men responsible for a "sophisticated" break-in at a jewelry store in Surrey, B.C., including one man who remains at large and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is just around the corner and Toronto residents with mortgage renewals will be keeping a close eye.
One person is clinging to life and police are investigating following reports of a shooting in north Calgary.
Calgary police have charged a man in two seemingly random attacks at local malls on Thursday that resulted in two people being injured.
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
A local business in the community of Embrun, southeast of Ottawa, got quite the surprise when a social media sensation placed an order with their online business, Ability Hive.
Bloc Québécois and Conservative MPs are outraged by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono's suggestion that Quebec would benefit from becoming an officially bilingual province, rather than having only French as its official language.
Police and intervention workers were making house calls in Lachine's Duff Court neighbourhood Friday, two days after a young father was killed on a basketball court in front of families.
The Jarjour family can finally start mourning, two months after Faraj Jarjour died in Cuba. The 68-year-old man's body has finally returned to Montreal by way of Russia after he died on vacation in Cuba.
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
While there's more pressure on the players now that they, as a group, have come further than before, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said that his and the players' jobs are about "creating some confidence and assuring that things are going to be OK."
The urban-planning concept of 15-minute cities was the main topic of conversation at Edmonton city hall this week.
A 21-year-old man is facing several assault charges after he allegedly hit three people with a stolen vehicle in Beaver Bank, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a patient missing from a Halifax hospital.
Students from Astral Drive Junior High in Cole Harbour, N.S., from Grade 8 and 9 organized a walkout Friday morning, protesting their concerns with violence on school grounds.
A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is highlighting how the queer community was targetted by the Canadian government, as Pride Month gets underway in June.
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
An animated short documentary featuring a 91-year-old Misericordia Place resident premiered on Friday.
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
SaskPower says two sites near Estevan have been deemed likely spots for nuclear power generation should the province follow through with plans to build a small modular reactor (SMR).
A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in Moose Jaw Thursday evening and then assaulted someone with a baseball bat.
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Saskatoon police have announced an extension to their ongoing landfill search for answers in the Mackenzie Trottier case.
A new survey is shedding light on financial struggles and mental health struggles facing prospective homebuyers.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
A London man is facing sexual interference charges after allegedly touching a school-aged girl on multiple occasions at a school in the city’s north end.
Inside the Molecular Imaging and Theranostics Department at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ont. (formerly Nuclear Medicine), a patient is prepped for imaging.
It wasn't that long ago that schools were being closed across rural Ontario due to declining enrollment. But on Friday, money flowed to build and expand schools across midwestern Ontario.
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing.
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
A man from Bradford accused of breaking into the home of a 15-year-old is facing child luring and sexual assault charges.
Lisa Williams retired Friday after 38 years as the female voice of ‘The Morning Drive’ on AM800 News. Over the years, Williams has done just about every job in the station including producing radio shows, hosting call-in specials, weekend DJ shifts and remote reports.
There are a lot of volunteers from Essex County in Detroit this weekend for the Grand Prix. The race is back in the heart of Detroit for a second straight year, and race car driver Jordan Taylor likes the changes to the track.
One beach in Windsor-Essex is not recommended for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Sandpoint Beach has been listed with an E. coli level of 347 — all of the area beaches are between 15 and 108.
The Victoria Fire Department has a new tool in its toolbox. The department says its first fully electric fire truck will do everything the old diesel-powered fire trucks do with some new capabilities.
Meetings are underway between University of Victoria officials and protesters at the Palestinian solidarity encampment on campus.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
After years of delay, twinning of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett is underway.
People who live around the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Friday evening but don’t sweat it – it’s just a test.
In the early hours of Monday morning, a grizzly bear and her two cubs broke into a sheep pen on a farm at the Spring Point Hutterite Colony near Brocket, Alta.
Six people are facing drug and several other charges after police in Sault Ste. Marie raided a residence on Wellington Street West on Thursday evening.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
A Sault Ste. Marie man, 29, is charged with assault and mischief after disruptive incidents at two businesses just hours apart.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.