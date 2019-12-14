TORONTO -- Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors broke out of their slump with a 110-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The Raptors' victory ended a three-game home losing streak and was just their second victory in six games.

Norman Powell added 25 points for the Raptors (17-8), who were missing Fred VanVleet (knee contusion) for the third consecutive game. Marc Gasol had 17 points and 15 rebounds, both season highs. Kyle Lowry added 17 points, while Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 12 boards.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points to lead the Nets (13-12), who gave up 29 points on 20 turnovers.

Three-point shooting, normally one of the Raptors' strengths, had become a sore spot during the team's recent slump. Second in the league through the first 19 games, Toronto's three-point percentage plummeted from 40 per cent down to 27 per cent during the previous five games.

The Raptors appeared to end the slump in emphatic fashion, hitting their first seven shots from distance and going 9-for-12 in the first quarter, one shy of their franchise record for threes in a quarter. But their troubles returned -- they shot just 5-for-28 from three over the final three quarters.