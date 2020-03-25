Running coach Dave Scott-Thomas banned for life by Athletics Canada
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 12:03PM EDT
Dave Scott-Thomas seen in this undated photo. (Source: Gryphons.ca)
OTTAWA -- Canadian running coach Dave Scott-Thomas has been given a lifetime ban from track and field by Athletics Canada.
Scott-Thomas has been accused of inappropriate relationships with athletes.
Those allegations haven't been proven in court.
Scott-Thomas led the University of Guelph to 37 national titles in cross-country running and track and field.
He also was a coach for Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games and world championships in 2015 and 2017.
Attempts to reach Scott-Thomas have been unsuccessful.
RELATED IMAGES