Rome E-Prix temporarily halted after multi-car crash at high speed

The crashed Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird is seen in front of the Square Colosseum of the EUR district during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo) The crashed Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird is seen in front of the Square Colosseum of the EUR district during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS