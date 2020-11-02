Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Ontario sets another record high for seven-day average of COVID-19 cases
Quebec reports 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
COVID-19 testing pilot begins for international travellers arriving at Calgary airport, Coutts crossing
Economic recovery during pandemic slower for Indigenous people: Statistics Canada
N.B. reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in almost 2 weeks
Slovakia tested two-thirds of its population for COVID-19 in two days
Europe may see 'several' waves of COVID-19: experts
WHO chief Tedros to quarantine after contact gets COVID-19
Prince William had coronavirus in April: report
Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert
Some 'long-hauler' COVID-19 patients suffering from prolonged skin symptoms
Researchers show extent of COVID-19 spread in a grocery store
Santa photos with children will be different this year, Canadian malls say