Penguins centre Sidney Crosby reaches 400-goal milestone
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
Steve Overbey, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 2:15PM EST
ST. LOUIS -- Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby scored his 400th career goal early in the second period against St. Louis.
Crosby muscled a shot past goalie Jake Allen from the left side of the net at 3:31. The goal came 21 seconds after St. Louis' Kyle Brodziak opened the scoring.
Crosby becomes the 25th player in NHL history to have 400 goals and 650 assists.
Crosby has 18 goals on the season. He not scored since Jan. 14, a 10-game goal-less streak.
Congrats to Sidney Crosby on scoring his 400th goal. He’ll be at 500 in no time. #Superstar— Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) February 11, 2018