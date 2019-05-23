

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach D.J. Smith is the new head coach of the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators announced the hiring today. Smith replaces interim head coach Marc Crawford, who also interviewed for the position.

Guy Boucher was fired as Senators head coach last season.

Smith, 42, spent the past four seasons as an assistant on Mike Babcock's staff in Toronto.

