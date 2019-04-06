

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Ottawa Senators 6-2 in the season finale for both teams on Saturday.

The Blue Jackets, who clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Rangers on Friday, finished with a 47-31-4 record and the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They'll face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

Alexandre Texier and Riley Nash, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Markus Nutivaara also scored for the Blue Jackets, while Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves.

Thomas Chabot and Mikkel Boedker scored for the Senators (29-47-6). Anders Nilsson stopped 17 shots after replacing starter Craig Anderson, who was pulled midway through the first after giving up three goals on seven shots.

The Senators finished last in the NHL standings for the first time in 23 years.

Nilsson started the third period with a great save on Cam Atkinson, which seemed to fire up his teammates briefly.