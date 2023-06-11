Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

