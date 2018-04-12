N.S. commits $3.5M to bid to host 2020 Indigenous Games in Halifax
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 2:18PM EDT
HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government is committing $3.5 million in support of a bid to attract the 2020 North American Indigenous Games to Halifax.
The Mi'kmaq Sport Council of Nova Scotia is behind the effort to host the games, which include more than 5,000 Indigenous participants in 15 events.
A site visit took place this week and if successful, the games would be the largest multi-sport event ever held in Nova Scotia.
Leo Glavine, minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, said hosting the games would provide an opportunity to further develop a more respectful and committed relationship with Indigenous communities across North America.
The North American Indigenous Games Council, which operates the games, will decide on the 2020 host location after final presentations in early May.
The games would include a large cultural village and a variety of cultural performances over eight days.