

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays aren't hitting, they aren't pitching, and rookie manager Charlie Montoyo -- usually known for his optimism -- is fed up.

"I'm not going to sit here and make excuses for this and for that, we didn't play good baseball," said a fired-up Montoyo after Toronto's 9-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

"My kids know it, I know it, so I'm not going to insult your intelligence by saying 'oh we did this and we did that."'

Jorge Polanco matched a career high with five hits, including a two-run homer, as Minnesota cruised past the listless Blue Jays. It was Toronto's fifth straight loss and eighth in nine games.

The Twins swept the three-game series at Rogers Centre, holding the Blue Jays to just one run. It tied a franchise record for fewest runs scored by Toronto in a three-game series, matching a mark set in September 1981, also against Minnesota.

"We did not frigging play good baseball the past three days," said Montoyo. "We got hit, we didn't hit. Thank God tomorrow's a day off because here we frigging go. We're going to keep (expletive) working hard at it. That's all I've got."

Realizing he had just cursed into a live microphone Montoyo laughed and added: "How about that F-bomb right there, huh?"

Kyle Gibson (3-1) was dominant for Minnesota (23-12), striking out 11 over six innings of work, and allowing two hits and one run. Ryne Harper, Mike Morin and Blake Parker pitched three scoreless innings out of the Twins bullpen.

Eddie Rosario, C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop added homers as Minnesota earned its 10th victory in 13 games.

"We're in a really good groove right now where guys are really focused and have a really consistent approach," said Gibson. "That's what's showing through right now and why we're playing so well consistently."

Billy McKinney's solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning was the lone bright spot for Toronto (15-22). McKinney's homer ended a 25-inning scoreless skid for the Blue Jays, who last crossed home plate in the seventh inning of Sunday's 10-2 loss in Texas.

"Obviously right now we're grinding, we're battling," said McKinney. "Hopefully we get out of this rut here soon. The talent's there, obviously, just hasn't been clicking yet."

Rookie starter Trent Thornton (0-4) struggled, giving up five runs on seven hits in two-plus innings. The Blue Jays' bullpen didn't help much as Sam Gaviglio, Derek Law, Elvis Luciano, Tim Mayza, Daniel Hudson and Thomas Pannone combined to give up four more runs.

"I was spiking the heck out of my curveball and had no command of it whatsoever," said Thornton of his struggles. "If they can eliminate that pitch they can gear up for a heater and if it's over the plate they were hitting it."

The Blue Jays have Thursday off before hosting the Chicago White Sox (16-19) for three games starting Friday. Veteran righty Clay Buchholz (0-2) is expected to get the start for Toronto. Chicago will counter with right-hander Dylan Covey (0-1).

Montoyo hopes the day off will help the Blue Jays reset after a disappointing stretch.

"Sometimes you don't need days off because you're playing so good that you don't want them," said Montoyo. "But we haven't played good the last three days, the last whatever five, six, seven days, so I think it's a good day off.

"Let's regroup and play good baseball. I know it's coming, by the way."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto's highly touted rookie third baseman, was given the day off for a scheduled rest.