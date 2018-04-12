

The Associated Press





BOSTON -- Tyler Austin rushed the mound after being hit by a pitch from Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, triggering a bench-clearing brawl in a ramped-up rivalry as the New York Yankees ended Boston's nine-game winning streak with a 10-7 victory Wednesday night.

Benches cleared briefly in the third after Austin's spikes clipped Brock Holt's leg on a slide into second base. Holt took issue with the contact and they exchanged words before being separated.

Then with the Yankees leading 10-6 in the seventh, Kelly caught Austin on the side with a 98 mph fastball. Austin slammed his bat on the plate, threw it down and took four steps toward the mound while hollering. Kelly waved Austin at him, and things quickly escalated.

Austin, Kelly, New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin were ejected.

The Yankees scored four runs off David Price (1-1) in the first inning before the lefty ace exited the game with a tingling sensation in his pitching hand.

Gary Sanchez hit two home runs and had four RBIs, and Giancarlo Stanton had three hits and three RBIs.

Masahiro Tanaka (2-1) went five innings, yielding six runs and seven hits. J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and Hanley Ramirez homered for Boston.

ROCKIES 6, PADRES 4

DENVER -- Rockies star Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from Luis Perdomo sailed behind him, setting off a brawl that resulted in five ejections.

Pedromo flung his glove at the rushing Arenado and missed. The big-hitting Arenado then threw a couple of punches at the backpedaling Perdomo but didn't land anything squarely.

Arenado, Rockies starter German Marquez and Colorado outfielder Gerardo Parra were ejected along with Perdomo and Padres catcher A.J. Ellis.

Arenado's reaction in the third woke up the slumbering Colorado bats, with the Rockies scoring five times in the inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Tony Wolters hit a bases-loaded, two-run single that centre fielder Franchy Cordero misplayed to allow another run to score.

Antonio Senzatela (1-1) won, and Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Buddy Baumann (0-1) was the loser.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON -- Peter Bourjos drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the 12th inning off Ryan Madson (0-1).

Braves starter Brandon McCarthy left after five innings with what Atlanta said was a subluxation of his non-throwing shoulder, which usually refers to a partial dislocation. He spent more than a month on the disabled list last season after dislocating his left shoulder with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rookie Shane Carle (2-1) gave up Howie Kendrick's tying double in the 11th.

TWINS 9, ASTROS 8

MINNEAPOLIS -- Max Kepler hit his second home run of the game, connecting for a solo drive with two outs in the bottom off Brad Peacock (1-1) as Minnesota rebounded after wasting an 8-1 lead.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed a career-high eight runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Houston's Alex Bregman had a career-high four hits, including his first homer this season.

Down 8-6, the Astros loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Fernando Rodney (1-1). George Springer grounded into an RBI forceout, and the tying run scored when Dozier threw wide to first trying for a double play.

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Albers got his first save for Milwaukee, retiring Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler to strand a pair of runners.

Milwaukee built a 3-0 lead on home runs by Hernaz Perez in the second and Eric Thames in the third followed by Jonathan Villar's RBI groundout in the fifth.

Junior Guerra (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start this season. Adam Wainwright (0-2) gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings.

WHITE SOX 2, RAYS 1

CHICAGO -- Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer off Austin Pruitt (1-2) in the eighth inning and Chicago improved to 1-5 at home, matching its worst home start since 1975 at Comiskey Park.

Bruce Rondon (1-0) retired the side in the eighth, and Nate Jones finished for his first save.

MARINERS 4, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the eighth off Justin Grimm (0-1).

James Paxton matched a career-best with 10 strikeouts over six sharp innings before turning it over to his bullpen. Nick Vincent (1-0) worked a perfect seventh, and Edwin Diaz got three outs for his fourth save.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy hit home runs and Arizona won its fourth straight series to start a season for the first time since beginning play in 1998.

Fernando Salas (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of starter Robbie Ray. Andrew Suarez (0-1) lost in his big league debut, allowing four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

INDIANS 5, TIGERS 1

CLEVELAND -- Detroit pitcher Jordan Zimmermann bruised the right side of his jaw when hit in the face by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland's Jason Kipnis and left after two batters. Zimmermann said after the game he should be able to take his next turn.

Carlos Carrasco (3-0) pitched a three-hitter, allowing Leonys Martin's home run in the sixth.

Yonder Alonso had a two-run single in a four-run fourth off Daniel Norris (0-1).

ORIOLES 5, BLUE JAYS 3

BALTIMORE -- Jonathan Schoop drove in two runs, and Kevin Gausman (1-1) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. Brad Brach worked the ninth for his third save.

Marco Estrada (1-1) allowed four runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 3

PHILADELPHIA -- Scott Kingery hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 12th off Austin Brice (0-1), two innings after centre fielder Odubel Herrera robbed Scooter Gennett of a two-run homer. J.P. Crawford hit his first career homer, and Cesar Hernandez also connected for the Phillies, who dropped the Reds to 2-9.

Hector Neris blew a one-run lead in the ninth, ending a string of 21 consecutive saves. Yacksel Rios (1-0) retired his only batter.

METS 4, MARLINS 1

MIAMI -- Marlins lefty Jarlin Garcia was pulled after pitching six hitless innings in his first major league start after 68 relief appearances last year as a rookie.

Zack Wheeler (1-0) gave up a homer to Miguel Rojas in the first inning on his season debut but allowed only one other hit and retired his final 16 batters. He departed after seven innings and 83 pitches.

Adrian Gonzalez's pinch-hit, two-run single off Chris O'Grady (0-1) in a four-run eighth put the Mets ahead and helped extend the best start in team history to 10-1.

CUBS 13, PIRATES 5

CHICAGO -- Javier Baez homered twice for the second straight day and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth after striking out and reaching on a wild pitch by Tyler Glasnow (0-1).

Brian Duensing (1-0) pitched a perfect sixth.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single that put Los Angeles ahead to stay, and the Angels improved to 10-3 for the first time since 1982.

The Rangers' Elvis Andrus broke his right elbow when hit by a pitch from Keynan Middleton in the ninth inning. Texas was swept in the three-game series, extending their losing streak to four, and became the first team in the majors with 10 losses.

Jaime Barria (1-0) allowed one hit, a home run, over five innings to win his major league debut. Matt Moore (0-3) gave up three runs while allowing seven hits and three walks in five innings.

ATHLETICS 16, DODGERS 6

LOS ANGELES -- Khris Davis, Matt Chapman and Jed Lowrie each went deep, and the Athletics pounded out 21 hits in a win over the Dodgers.

The A's sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored five runs to lead 7-1. Marcus Semien had a two-run double during the rally, and Chapman and starting pitcher Daniel Mengden (1-2) each had an RBI single.

Semien had two hits and four RBIs and extended his hitting streak to nine games. He is the only Athletics' player to reach base in all 13 games this season. Lowrie homered in the ninth and had four RBIs.

Alex Wood (0-2), who won a career-high 16 games last season and was sporting a 1.93 ERA, lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits.