

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Mayor Valerie Plante will meet with the potential investors who hope to bring major league baseball back to Montreal.

Plante said this week she will sit down with businessmen Stephen Bronfman and Mitch Garber on Friday to gather information on the project and see what role the city may play in getting a team.

Montreal has been without a franchise since the Expos were moved to Washington D.C., and renamed the Nationals after the 2004 season. Bronfman and Garber lead a group looking to land a team either through expansion or the relocation of an existing club.

Bringing back the Expos was a pet project of former mayor Denis Coderre, but Plante vowed during her successful election campaign last fall not to commit any money to a baseball team without a referendum.

Plante's stance may have softened after Bronfman said last week they were not seeking money from city hall but need its support in other areas.

"Already it's a better deal," Plante said after an executive committee meeting this week.