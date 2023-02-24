MLB's new timing device makes debut during spring training

The new pitch clock is seen at Salt River Field Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) The new pitch clock is seen at Salt River Field Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MORE SPORTS NEWS