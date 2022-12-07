Is next men's FIFA World Cup increase to 48 teams better?

International soccer players, from left, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Jonathan Osorio and Christian Pulisic wait along 6th Ave. for FIFA's announcement of the names of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) International soccer players, from left, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Jonathan Osorio and Christian Pulisic wait along 6th Ave. for FIFA's announcement of the names of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

MORE SPORTS NEWS