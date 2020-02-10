TORONTO -- Vanessa Bryant has offered an emotional look at what life has been like as she grieves the loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

Bryant provided the update in an Instagram post accompanied by a highlight video of Kobe and Gianna at Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe coached basketball and Gianna played.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” Bryant writes in the post. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me.

“It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?!”

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26.

“(I’m) mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” Bryant continues. “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process.”

“I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over.”

A public celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The date 02/24/20 is significant because “2” is Gianna’s jersey number, “24” is the number Kobe wore for much of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and “20” represents the number of years Kobe spent in the NBA.