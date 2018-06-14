Humboldt Broncos player hurt in bus crash joins former team as assistant coach
Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 1:42PM EDT
RED DEER, Alta. - A Humboldt Broncos player who was injured in a horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan has become an assistant coach for the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs.
Graysen Cameron, a 19-year old forward from Olds, Alta., has decided to join the top-tier, triple-A hockey team in the Alberta Midget Hockey League in the upcoming season.
The team made the announcement on Twitter.
The team says it's thrilled to have Cameron, who played with the Chiefs from 2015 to 2017 before joining the Broncos.
Cameron, who retweeted the announcement, was one of 13 players injured April 6 when Humboldt's junior hockey team bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.
Sixteen people were killed.
Chiefs are also thrilled to announce that Optimist Chief Alumni & former @HumboldtBroncos player @Gcams9 had decided to join the team as an assistant coach! Help me welcome Grayson back to the team..we are looking forward to helping him further his hockey career!! #welcomehome— RD Optimist Chiefs (@RDOptimstChiefs) June 13, 2018