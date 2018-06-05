Humboldt Broncos defenceman Bryce Fiske joins Ontario university's hockey team
Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 4:52PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Another Humboldt Broncos player has signed with a hockey team at an Ontario post-secondary institution.
Bryce Fiske, a 20-year old defenceman from La Ronge, Sask., has committed to play hockey for the Ridgebacks at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in September.
Coach Curtis Hodgins says in a news release that he's watched Fiske play a number of times.
He describes him as a tough, hard-nosed kid who plays the game hard and has a great skill set.
Fiske, who has enrolled in the faculty of business and technology, says he's looking forward to playing university hockey.
He was one of 13 players injured April 6 when the junior hockey team's bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.
Sixteen people were killed.
Last month, 20-year old player Kaleb Dahlgren committed to play university hockey for the York Lions in Toronto.