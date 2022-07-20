Hornets forward Miles Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges

Hornets forward Miles Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves up court during an NBA game against the Denver Nugget, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves up court during an NBA game against the Denver Nugget, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

MORE SPORTS NEWS