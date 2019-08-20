

WINNIPEG -- The Green Bay Packers are making no promises that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play during Thursday's NFL pre-season game in Winnipeg against the Oakland Raiders.

When asked if Rodgers will play in the first NFL game in Canada since 2013 on Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was noncommittal.

"That (Rodgers' status) is to be determined," LaFleur told reporters. "I want to wait and see. I'm not going to say one way or another right now. That will be a game-time decision."

Not having Rodgers on the field would be a big blow to game organizers, who had hoped a Week 3 pre-season game would mean the most time for starters -- as is traditionally the case.

Rodgers has not played yet during the pre-season, but did return to practice on Monday after sitting out the Packers' second game with back tightness.

Another marquee player eligible for the game, Oakland receiver Antonio Brown, also remains a question mark.

Brown was back on the field for the Raiders on Tuesday after missing the previous practice as part of his dispute with the league and union over his helmet.

Brown took part in a walkthrough without wearing a helmet and then went into the weight room as the rest of his teammates stretched. Brown came back out toward the end of the stretch but wasn't wearing a helmet like all of his teammates who were practising. The Raiders then held a brief practice out of view of the media.

Ticket sales have been slow for the game at 33,000-seat IG Field, with thousands still available.

Oakland is the home team. Canadian-based On Ice Entertainment Ltd., is the game organizer.

With files from The Associated Press