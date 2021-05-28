Here are five things to watch in Canadian sports this weekend:

FANS IN STANDS FOR LEAFS-CANADIENS GAME 6

The Montreal Canadiens are heading home -- and their fans will be there waiting. Due to a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, the Quebec government will allow 2,500 fans into the Bell Centre for Saturday's Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It will be the first NHL crowd in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Toronto leads the series 3-2.

ON THE FAIRWAY

Canadian Adam Hadwin had a strong start at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing among the early leaders at the PGA Tour event in Texas with an opening round of 4-under 66. Hadwin is one of five Canadians in the tournament. The Abbotsford, B.C. golfer has missed the cut at three of his past four events.

ON THE CLAY

Four Canadians are in the singles draw at the French Open, with the main draw starting Sunday. Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., will try to join Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Annie Fernandez, Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime when she plays in the final round of qualifying on Friday. The clay-court Grand Slam is played on a surface that traditionally is not a favourite for Canadians.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Toronto Blue Jays are in Cleveland for a three-game series this weekend before making a short trip to Buffalo, N.Y. The border city will be the Blue Jays' second home park this season after Toronto started the year in Dunedin, Fla. The Blue Jays also called Buffalo home last season, reaching the expanded playoffs.

HOOPS HOPES

Canadians Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke are in action on Saturday night as the Memphis Grizzlies face the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of their playoff series. The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1. Canadian RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks continue their series with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.