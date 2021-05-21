Here are five things to watch in Canadian sports this weekend:

BACK TO BACK

The North Division's late end to the regular season meant a late start to its two post-season series. As a result, Canada's NHL playoff teams will have to get through a set of back-to-back games to catch up. The first of those will kick off Sunday when the Winnipeg Jets host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their first-round series. Game 4 will go Monday at Bell MTS Place.

CONNERS ON COURSE

Canada's Corey Conners is looking to build on a hot start at the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, S.C. The 29-year-old from Listowel, Ont., shot back-to-back birdies late in the first round Thursday and finished the day on top of the leaderboard at 5-under 67. Conners' best result on this year's tour was a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

REPRESENTING THE NORTH

While the Toronto Raptors will not be participating in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2013, there are still some Canadian hoopers involved in the chase for the Larry O'Brien trophy. That includes second-year guard RJ Barrett, who will lead the resurgent Knicks into Game 1 of their first-round series with Atlanta on Sunday. The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and three assists with the Knicks, who are in the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

BROOKE'S BACK

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson is back in action this week at the LPGA's Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Va. Henderson finished tied for second the last time the event was held in 2019. The 23-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., skipped the LPGA's Asian swing and hasn't played since winning her 10th career title April 21 in Los Angeles.

SUPER SINCLAIR

Canadian superstar Christine Sinclair will look to add to her legend when her Portland Thorns take on the OL Reign in National Women's Soccer League action Sunday. Sinclair became just the third player in league history to reach 50 career goals when she scored in Portland's season-opening 5-0 win over Chicago last week. Sinclair also holds the record for international goals with 186.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.