TORONTO -- Longtime NHL broadcaster Don Cherry has been fired after decades on Canadian airwaves over offensive comments he made about immigrants.

The “Coach’s Corner” host came under fire over the weekend for comments claiming that immigrants don’t wear poppies and don’t support veterans.

"You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said during a broadcast on Sportsnet Saturday night.

"These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

Sportsnet network president Bart Yabsley called Cherry’s comments “discriminatory” on Sunday and announced Monday that he would be no longer be on air.

“Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down,” Yabsley said in a statement.

“During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

Yabsley also thanked the 85-year-old Cherry for “his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada.”

Cherry has not publicly apologized for his comments.

Following his termination, Cherry was reached by the Toronto Sun, which reported that he said his words were patriotic, not racist and that “everybody in Canada should wear a poppy.”

Cherry specifically mentioned not seeing people wearing poppies in downtown Toronto and in his home city of Mississauga, Ont. He contrasted this to an abundance of poppies in smaller towns.

More than half of all people in Toronto and Mississauga identify as a visible minority, according to census data, while smaller towns in Ontario are predominantly white.

Toronto Mayor John Tory accused Cherry of “question[ing] the devotion of newer Canadians to … veterans,” calling his comments “unfair and just plain wrong.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie called Cherry’s remarks “despicable,” saying “New immigrants enrich our country for the better. We’re all Canadians and wear our poppies proudly.”

Cherry’s co-host Ron MacLean apologized Sunday for not responding live to Cherry’s comments, which he called “flat out wrong” in a statement.

OUTRAGE FAR AND WIDE

Cherry’s comments were swiftly panned online, but also received some support, with the hashtag “Don Cherry Is Right” trending on Twitter in the country.

“Coach’s Corner” has been a fixture for more than 30 years during intermissions on “Hockey Night in Canada” broadcasts. CBC produced the show until 2014, when it was taken over by Sportsnet. It has continued to air on CBC since then.

Cherry has periodically attracted controversy for making comments deriding Europeans, French-Canadians and people who ride bicycles. In 2003, his segment was placed on a seven-second delay after he criticized Canada’s decision not to join the Iraq War.

For many, though, Saturday’s comments seemed to be a bridge too far. The Canada Broadcast Standards Council issued a plea to people to stop reporting Cherry’s comments to them, saying it had already received more complaints than it could process.