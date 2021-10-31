Crystal Palace soccer player Zaha critical of Instagram over racism

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in discussion during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in discussion during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS